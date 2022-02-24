La Crosse Police identify victim found in Black Rive

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the individual recovered from Black River Wednesday afternoon.

The La Crosse Police Department identified Dayton K. Anderson-Teece, in a photo provided by the department, as the victim found Wednesday in Black River.  

At 3:47 p.m. Feb. 23, police and the La Crosse Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 518 Logan St., where a single set of footprints was visible on the ice. According to a release on the police department's webpage, the footprints went around boat houses but did not return back to the shore. A deceased individual was recovered from the water near the footprints. 

On Thursday afternoon, police identified the victim as Dayton K. Anderson-Teece, age 27.  The Department expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Dayton. A city of residence for Anderson-Teece was not shared. 

The investigation is ongoing and individuals with information pertaining to it are asked to call police non-emergency at 608-782-7575 or La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS; online at www.p3tips.com/459; or via the Crime Stoppers App.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

