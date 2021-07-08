 Skip to main content
La Crosse man charged with arson in George Street fire
alert

{{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with felony arson after allegedly starting a fire inside a condemned house. Patrick J. Pedretti faces a single charge of arson to a building.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to an unoccupied house at 1803 George St. Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor window. The structure sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage.

George Street was shut down for an hour and 45 minutes as firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters received a report about the possibility of a person inside, but a search of the interior didn't locate anyone. Fire department officials told police the blaze appeared to be intentionally set.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court says a witness saw Pedretti leave the house, and police found him covered in soot a short time later. He reportedly gave uncertain and halting responses to police questions and muttered that he probably forgot that he lit candles before taking a nap. 

Police and fire investigators believe Pedretti started two separate fires using baseball cards, newspaper, old photographs and greeting cards as combustibles. Investigators reportedly found a certificate burned around the edges with Pedretti's name on it. The complaint says investigators also found three lighters, a hand-held torch and matchbook with five matches left.

Court commissioner Joe Veenstra released Pedretti on a $500 signature bond with a condition that he not possess combustibles except for those necessary to light cigarettes. Pedretti's next court appearance is July 12.

Patrick Pedretti

 steve rundio
