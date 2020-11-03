 Skip to main content
La Crosse County voters favor Biden
La Crosse County voters favor Biden

From the COLLECTION: Catch up with area election results series
  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2020 Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds his face mask after speaking at a rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Friday in St. Paul, Minn.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

La Crosse County was one of 13 counties to favor Democrat HIllary Clinton in 2016, giving her 51.6% to 42% for Republican Donald Trump.

Trump won Wisconsin on his way to the White House.

On Tuesday La Crosse County voters favored Joe Biden over Trump, 30,535 or 57% to 22,184 or 41%. Four of 55 precincts had not reported at midnight. 

Trump campaigned in the county last week. 

