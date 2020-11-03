La Crosse County voters favor Biden

La Crosse County was one of 13 counties to favor Democrat HIllary Clinton in 2016, giving her 51.6% to 42% for Republican Donald Trump.
Trump won Wisconsin on his way to the White House.
On Tuesday La Crosse County voters favored Joe Biden over Trump, 30,535 or 57% to 22,184 or 41%. Four of 55 precincts had not reported at midnight.
Trump campaigned in the county last week.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Catch up with area election results
-
Updated
U.S. House District 3: Kind pulling away with lead in late reports
-
Updated
State Senate District 32: Pfaff takes small lead against Kapanke with 94% of results in
-
Updated
La Crosse area state Assembly races live updates: Billings and Doyle secure re-elections
- 5 updates
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.