La Crosse County voters favor Biden

La Crosse County was one of 13 counties to favor Democrat HIllary Clinton in 2016, giving her 51.6% to 42% for Republican Donald Trump.

Trump won Wisconsin on his way to the White House.

On Tuesday La Crosse County voters favored Joe Biden over Trump, 30,535 or 57% to 22,184 or 41%. Four of 55 precincts had not reported at midnight.

Trump campaigned in the county last week.

