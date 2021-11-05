La Crescent superintendent arrested on assault, disorderly conduct charges

The superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School has been arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges.

Eric Martinez was booked into the Houston County Jail on charges of domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Martinez has been superintendent since July 1. An administrative employee of the district referred any inquiries to the school board. The employee didn't say whether Martinez was at work Friday.

Prior to coming to La Crescent, Martinez was the 4-12 grade principal for the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools.

