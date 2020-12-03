 Skip to main content
La Crescent residents report finding nails at foot of driveways
La Crescent residents report finding nails at foot of driveways

Two residents in La Crescent reported finding nails and screws at the foot of their respective drive ways Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, one of the complainant’s discovered a “handful” of sharp objects after they had run over them with their vehicle, causing damage.

The complainant stated a neighbor on the same street noticed the same thing at the end of their drive way.

A precise damage estimate was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they are checking the area for any surveillance footage and at this time there are no suspects.

