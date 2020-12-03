La Crescent residents report finding nails at foot of driveways

Two residents in La Crescent reported finding nails and screws at the foot of their respective drive ways Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, one of the complainant’s discovered a “handful” of sharp objects after they had run over them with their vehicle, causing damage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The complainant stated a neighbor on the same street noticed the same thing at the end of their drive way.

A precise damage estimate was not provided by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they are checking the area for any surveillance footage and at this time there are no suspects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.