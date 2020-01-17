The city of La Crescent has received a $3,030 seed grant from the Clean Energy Resource Teams.
Using these funds, the city will install multiple level two electric vehicle charging stations adjacent to the city's new event center and hotel.
You have free articles remaining.
By installing these stations, La Crescent hopes to promote low-carbon transportation options, educate drivers on the lower operating costs associated with electric vehicles and provide electric vehicle charging options within the city.
The award is one of 35 grants given to innovative renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in communities across Minnesota. These awards mark the 10th round of grants from CERTs, totaling more than $1.3 million to 393 projects since 2006. A complete list of funded projects can be found at cleanenergyresourceteams.org/2020grants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.