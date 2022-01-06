La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools to shift to virtual education for a week

In response to quickly escalating numbers of COVID-19 related student and staff absences, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools (Pre-K through 12th grade) will “pause” in-person instruction effective Friday, January 7, through Friday, January 14.

An announcement from the district to parents said Friday, January 7, will be a non-instructional day for students while all staff report to the buildings to prepare for distance learning next week.

During this “pause,” there will be no activities, practices, childcare, or outside group facility usage, the district said.

"We are extremely hopeful that this six-day pause will enable us to resume in-person learning and regular activities. Health and safety continue to be our top priority, and we understand the hardship this may place on families," the announcement read.

"Please continue to report your child(ren)’s symptoms and/or Covid-19 test results to the respective school attendance line (507-895-4484, follow prompts). There will be limited testing appointments available for ANY PreK-12th student (free of charge) at the secondary school location during school hours. Please call the secondary attendance line to check availability and get scheduled."

Building and/or grade level communication will follow regarding student expectations for this “pause” time period, concluded the announcement from Gary Kuphal, Acting Superintendent; Steve Smith, Secondary School Principal; Josh Mallicoat, Secondary School Assistant Principal/Activities Director; Jeff Copp, Elementary School Principalm and Beth Theede, Community Education Director.

