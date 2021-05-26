 Skip to main content
La Crescent High School Class of '21
La Crescent High School Class of '21

From the COLLECTION: Congrats to the Class of '21 series
La Crescent High School graduation will take place at 2 p.m. May 30 at Earl Seaton Field (outside) or the Auditorium (inside in case of inclement weather).

Candidates for graduation:

Braden Abnet, Anthony Alioto, Alana Anderson, Norah Anderson, Kylan Baker, Ethan Balacek, Lola Baudek, Cole Bauer, Lukas Bauer, Kendall Beach, Lilly Beach, Tyler Beach, Mason Bills, Dakota Bledsoe, Natalie Brennan, Megan Bubbers, Riahna Bublitz, Emmarie Byom, Jarrell Carter, Josiah Clarkin, Dawson Colbert, Ty Corcoran, Abbygail Cuhel, Clarissa Culver, Alexander Danielson, Madeline Danielson, Samuel Danielson, Arlo Darling, Owen Davison, Briston Dezelske, Savannah Dolan, Jaden Einerwold, Aaron Ekker.

Elijah Faas, Zoey Felton, Isaac Fenty, Madison Fishbaugher, Emma Fortsch, Dominic Foster, Jayden Frederick, Hayden Furlong, Aaron Grattan, Adam Grunwald, Taylor Gunderson, Reid Haffner, Nadeen Hill, Ashtin Holzer, Victoria Howell, Amanda Iverson, Lauren Johnson, Dayne Jurgerson, Ella Jurgerson, Lily Kerska, Anna Kies, Anna Kloss, Katie Knutson, Tyler Lampert, Kathryn Larsen, Marcus Lehrke, Caleb Lindley, Seth Loomis, Andres Lopez, Kiley McQuin, Matthew Meyer.

Ashley Muenzenberger, Destiny Mullen, Giordana Petrusic, Mason Picha, Rebecka Purkeypile, Emma Siegersma, Madeline Siegersma, Wyatt Skadson, Lindsey Smith, Ryan Steffes, Amber Stegen, Allison Stotts, Jared Thesing, Leah Thesing, Michael Topp, Andrea Turnbull, Alexandra Van Atta, Piper Walton, Damian Welper, Kaylee White, Samuel Wilson, Jordan Wolter, Ana Wood, Emmaline Zabel.

