St Croix clothing-line manufacturer Knitcraft in Goodview has announced the appointment of a new vice president.
Josh Harrison, a Hope Lutheran High School graduate who joined Knitcraft in 2017 as accounting manager and became IT manager in 2019, was selected because of his leadership and willingness get involved wherever he is needed, according to Knitcraft.
Harrison said he also received extensive tutelage from retired and former Knitcraft vice president Mary Bergin.
“I give her the most credit,” Harrison said in reference to those he feels gave him the credentials necessary to become vice president of the organization.
With its notable brand being the St. Croix clothing-line, Knitcraft prides itself on making high-quality clothing material, with Harrison going as far to call the sweaters the “best sweaters in the world.”
Knitcraft’s sweaters, in particular, are made from Australian Merino wool and Egyptian Giza cotton.
Despite Knitcraft now having a new vice president, Harrison does not intend on straying from the path the company is on.
“Long-term goal is to continue to push this company forward and to continue to making the best sweaters in the world,” Harrison said.
