WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s “Minnesota Morning” event at her Senate office in Washington, D.C. recently featured breakfast pastries from Bloedow Bakery in Winona. Klobuchar has visited dozens of Minnesota counties in the last year and after tasting favorite local foods, she decided to showcase these Minnesota specialties at her weekly Thursday morning coffee gathering.
“Locally owned shops and restaurants like Bloedow’s Bakery are a vital piece of our economy,” Klobuchar said. “I was happy to bring a taste of Winona to my guests here in Washington.”
Tended by generations of Bloedows and a Bloedow mentee, the bake shop serves Winona and the surrounding area with the famous recipes of its pastries and donuts. In 2012, Bloedow’s was voted the best donut shop in Minnesota by WCCO, the local Minnesota CBS station. Located at 451 East Broadway, the bake shop’s business hours are 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Klobuchar hosts “Minnesota Morning” every Thursday when the Senate is in session and invites all Minnesotans who are visiting Washington, D.C. Visitors can hear first-hand accounts of Klobuchar’s work in the Senate, mingle with fellow Minnesotans visiting Washington, meet the Senator’s staff, and take photographs with the Senator.
To find more information regarding “Minnesota Morning,’’ visit Klobuchar’s website at klobuchar.senate.gov or call her office at 202-224-3244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Mean woman
She's a tough, strong woman with principals who has excellent taste int baked goods. Congrats Bloedow's, you make Winona proud! And you too, Sen. Klobachar.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.