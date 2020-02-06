The Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona will expand its reading and book-giveaway program to involve 35 members and volunteers reaching 820 students at 11 public, private and charter schools in the Winona Area Public School District.
The program has run for many years in Winona, sending members and volunteers to classrooms of 4-year-olds through kindergarten children, to read and provide each child with a book to take home.
Bob Hermann, chair of the Sunrisers' Children's Services Committee, secures the books, coordinates the program and schedules volunteers, while the books are paid for by the Kiwanis Minnesota/Dakota District and the Sunrisers Club.
To learn more about the Sunrisers, visit facebook.com/winonasunrisers.
