Kate Meyer was recognized as the Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona 4-H youth representative of January.
Meyer is the daughter of John and Connie Meyer, secretary of the Silo Happy Hustlers 4-H Club and a senior at Lewiston-Altura High School.
Throughout her time in 4-H, Kate has participated in the dairy, meat goat, sewing and fashion revue projects, as well as in roadside clean-up in the spring and fall and in service projects around the holidays.
You have free articles remaining.
Her favorite project was showing dairy cattle from her family's dairy farm, and her favorite memory was attending Regional 4-H Camp at Whitewater State Park.
Meyer has competed at the county and state levels with her cattle and was selected as the county herdsman at the state fair, where she learned many leadership skills.
She considers her greatest accomplishment to be learning to fit her own animals, having watched others in the past, as it is "so fulfilling to be able to tell the judges (she) prepared the animals (herself.)"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.