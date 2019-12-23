John Luhmann has been recognized as the Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona 4-H youth representative of December.
Luhmann is the son of Kristin and Joel Luhmann, a senior at Rushford-Peterson High School and taking classes online with Minnesota State College Southeast. He is a member of the Happy Hart 4-H Club where he has served as the club secretary and the historian.
While participating in 4-H, Luhmann has participated in the Sheep and Swine projects and was most satisfied with the sheep project, as he now has 10 pregnant ewes of his own.
His greatest accomplishment in 4-H was to win the Grand Champion Market Lamb in 2016, and his participation in 4-H has taught him how to "effectively raise and feed sheep and pigs, along with the ability to put myself out there and get to know new people."
Luhmann plans to attend UW-River Falls in the fall.
