Emma Backes has been recognized as the Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona 4-H Youth Representative of November.
Backes is the daughter of Jill and Greg Backes and a senior at St. Charles High School. She is a member of the Little Valley Victors 4-H Club and served as club historian.
While participating in 4-H, Backes has exhibited youth leadership, self-determination, crafts and dog projects.
As a member, she has participated in the Building Leadership and Understanding, Youth Exploring Leadership and Learning Outloud and the Citizenship Washington Focus.
Backes has earned 18 Grand Champion ribbons, and says she has “learned to work hard and work together, and that communication is key.”
