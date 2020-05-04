Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona names Youth Representative for March

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona 4-H has recognized Elizabeth Jabs as the youth representative for March.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Lowell and Nicole Jabs and a senior at St. Charles High School. She is a member of the Little Valley Victors 4-H Club and plans to attend Iowa State University upon graduating.

Elizabeth has served as the Winona County 4-H Federation president, the County Extension Committee youth representative as well as the resident, secretary and historian of her home club.

She has exhibited beef, sheep, swine, animal science and baking projects. Her favorite is beef.

Her favorite 4-H memory is caroling at the assisted living and nursing homes in Saint Charles. She said, “It was fun to be able to spend time with friends while making residents more cheerful for the holiday season.”

Elizabeth has been a consistent leader in the program and says she learned leadership skills, accountability and a good work ethic through the club.

