Kiwanis Sunrisers names Youth Representative for February

The Kiwanis Sunrisers of Winona 4-H has recognized Madeline Mohan as the youth representative for February.

Madeline, the daughter of Ed and Monica Mohan, is a senior at Cotter High School and member of the Winona River City 4-H Club.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madeline served as the Winona River City club president for the 2018-2019 4-H year and has exhibited in the llama, clothes-you-make, rabbit, photography and food and nutrition project areas throughout her years in 4-H. She has also participated in the archery/shooting sports project and done community service activities with Feed My Starving Children and sewing pillowcases for veterans in hospice.

She says “My favorite project has been the llama project because I have had the time to work with the same animal and see progression. I also had a chance to compete at the Minnesota State Fair three times with llamas.”

She has attended the Winona County Fair, Minnesota State Fair and State Shooting Sports and Wildlife Invitational. Madeline says her greatest 4-H accomplishment was “receiving a grand champion at the state fair in clothes-you-make this past year because it took me a few years to earn it.”

When asked what she has learned throughout her time in 4-H Madeline stated: “Not only have I learned skills such as sewing, baking and looking after animals, I’ve learned the importance of setting goals and being persistent until they are reached.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.