The annual Kiwanis Sunrisers Club of Winona Christmas Tree Pickup will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11.
Those wishing to use this service to dispose of their tree are asked to have it on the southeast corner of their block before 9 a.m. Trees brought to the curbs after 9 a.m. cannot be guaranteed to be picked up as the crews move rapidly through the neighborhoods.
Please remove all ornaments. Trees should not be in bags. Service area includes the cities of Winona, Goodview and Sunny Acres in Minnesota City.
Organizations helping Kiwanis members will include the Boy Scouts and Winona Senior High National Honor Society members.
Several community members will donate the use of their trucks and trailers. Trees will be taken to the city of Goodview compost site and Dick Gallien’s Winona Farm.
