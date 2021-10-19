Kind, Thompson introduce Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act

U.S. Reps. Ron Kind (D-La Crosse) and Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) have introduced a bipartisan bill to research and manage the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), a contagious, neurological disease affecting cervids — deer, elk and moose — that is always fatal.

There is no known cure for CWD, and it’s unclear how the disease is transmitted. As of August 2021, CWD has been confirmed in 25 states, and there are serious concerns that the disease will continue to spread to herds across the country.

The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act will support state and tribal efforts to develop and implement management strategies as well as fund research into methods to better detect and prevent CWD.

“As an avid hunter, I know how important it is to maintain a healthy deer herd in Wisconsin so we can protect our outdoor traditions and economy,” said Kind. “CWD is a serious threat to our deer herds, and we need all hands on deck to combat this disease. That’s why I’m proud to team up with my colleague Rep. Thompson and introduce this bipartisan bill that brings scientists, local officials, and hunters to the table to help manage and prevent the spread of CWD.”

“CWD has been a big problem for the deer populations of Pennsylvania and additional cervid animals, such as elk and moose, throughout the country,” Thompson said. “This bill was crafted with robust stakeholder support and will prioritize research in the transmission of, resistance to, and diagnosis of CWD. It is imperative we better understand the genetic implications of the disease, so we can develop policies best suited to solve the problem. I look forward to moving quickly with my colleagues in Congress to do our part in eradicating CWD.”

The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act is also supported by several wildlife and sportsmen organizations, including: the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF), Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP), National Wildlife Federation (NWF), Boone & Crockett, National Deer Association (NDA), North American Deer Farmers Association (NADeFA), Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), and the Mule Deer Foundation.

“The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF) applauds Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus Members Reps. Kind and Thompson for their leadership in introducing a practical, bipartisan, and comprehensive bill to address one of today’s most critical wildlife management issues — chronic wasting disease (CWD),” said CSF President and CEO Jeff Crane. “This legislation unites all interested CWD stakeholders — including America’s 55 million sportsmen and women — in a focused policy effort, and is an unprecedented step forward in addressing this concerning disease.”

“Chronic wasting disease is one of the greatest threats facing deer, elk and moose populations across the country, jeopardizing hunting opportunities, ecosystems, and our nation’s outdoor economy,” said Mike Leahy, director for wildlife, hunting, and fishing policy for the National Wildlife Federation. “We are grateful for Representatives Kind and Thompson’s steadfast leadership on this critical issue. The bipartisan Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act will help ensure state and tribal agencies on the front lines of controlling this disease have the resources they need to better understand and stop its spread.”

“Chronic wasting disease is not only a significant threat to deer, elk and moose, it’s a threat to the management of all wildlife that is supported by the pursuit of these impacted species by hunters. The CWD Research and Management Act will help states and tribes manage the disease locally while providing much needed financial support to researchers working to find ways to stop it,” said Nick Pinizzotto, National Deer Association president and CEO.

