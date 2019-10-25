Leighton Broadcasting Winona will host a Kids and Parents Expo on Saturday to provide a safe and fun environment for kids to celebrate Halloween, trick-or-treat, play games and show off their costumes.
This event will also highlight local businesses and what they can provide for local kids and parents. The event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the commons at the Winona Middle School.
To kick off the expo, kids will be given a treat bag courtesy of Winona Health.
Throughout the day, there will be interactive games, creepy critters, candy, a bounce house and more.
The event will be free of charge for kids 12 years old and under and $5 for everyone else.
With the event falling during lunch hours, kids and parents will be able to squash their thirst and hunger with food and beverages that will be available for purchase thanks to The Nut Shack, a local food vendor.
Kids will be able to top off their trick-or-treat bags with sweets and treats thanks to Altra Federal Credit Union during the trick or treat hour from 1 to 2 p.m.
