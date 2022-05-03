Kevin Kling, Simone Perrin concert June 25 to raise money for Sandbar Storytelling Festival

A fun and entertaining fundraiser for the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, the public is invited to join renowned storyteller Kevin Kling and songstress (and Winona native) Simone Perrin for an evening of storytelling and music Saturday, June 25.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Saint Cecilia Theatre of Cotter High School, 1115 W. Broadway, Winona.
Kling has performed on stage internationally, but is perhaps best known for his commentary on NPR’s All Things Considered. His unique gift for presenting autobiographical tales in a humorous and heartwarming fashion endears him to audiences. Kling’s literary works highlight stories filled with childhood memories, holiday gatherings, and sibling adventures. A lifelong Minnesotan, Kling never let a birth defect or severe motorcycle accident slow him down.
Joining Kling will be Minneapolis-based theater actress, composer, vocalist, and accordionista Simone Perrin, who has been featured on A Prairie Home Companion. Kling and Perrin frequently collaborate to create a performance that covers a range of humor, tenderness, and music.
Tickets, which will go on sale May 1, are $50 for VIP (includes a meet and greet with Kling and Perrin after the show); $30 for main floor seating and the first row of the balcony; or $20 for balcony seating. Go online to https://sandbar.eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
The Sandbar Storytelling Festival, the first of its kind in Minnesota, will premiere in Winona Oct. 14-15, 2022. With a mission of promoting the art of storytelling for all ages, this two-day event will include exciting performances and compelling chronicles by renowned international storytellers.
In addition to the public two-day festival Oct. 14-15, which will include food, workshops, music performances, and — of course — storytelling at Saint Mary’s University, multiple events are also planned for Winona schools, universities, and other venues on Oct. 13.
The public is invited to join in celebrating and preserving the power and pleasure of our varied cultural traditions and human experiences.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale early summer. For more information, go to https://sandbarstorytellingfestival.org/
