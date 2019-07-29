St. John’s United Church of Christ is perched on a hilly road overlooking the Mississippi River near Fountain City in rural Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
The old ethos of St. John’s is that if a Catholic girl and a Lutheran boy — both members of their respective churches on the other end of that same road — fell in love and neither of their churches would marry them, they’d come to the UCC for their wedding.
But the church’s message of welcome is more than a story for Pastor Greg Ferriss. He’s beefed up youth programming, brought his guitar into the worship service and found out that old country music, which many of his members love, translates nicely into hymns.
Established as a denomination in 1957, the UCC has taken a progressive stance on many social issues that other denominations have struggled with.
For years, Tammy Schmit of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone in rural Winona County, Minnesota, has taught Faith Formation to teenagers, where she’s tackled difficult questions on some of those issues. In some cases, she said, Faith Formation teachers simply bring in the priest to explain the official teachings.
Gay marriage, for example, is a subject that has become the touchstone of a cultural divide between younger and older parishioners.
“I don’t care whether you are gay or who you love … I’m not one that goes around preaching the doctrine around that,” Schmit said. “But try to explain to a teenager why the church doesn’t think that gays should use the word ‘marriage,’ and it should be a civil union.”
The United Methodist Church has also made news nationally for its February vote to keep its stance against same-sex marriage and gay and lesbian clergy.
At Homer United Methodist, a small church off of Hwy. 61 in Winona County established in 1858, Pastor Kathy Schuler said her congregation of about 50 members has “really dialogued” on the issue.
Though there are folks on both sides of the debate, Schuler said if it would come down to a decision to stay or go with the UMC, her church would likely follow the Minnesota delegation and break off into a new denomination, though she said that decision would not be made lightly.
“We have six families that have children or grandchildren who are gay. We’ve had gay couples worship with us quite often,” Schuler said. “Even the people who think it’s against the Bible would say our church would never turn anybody away.”
The Homer church hosts a popular “Gospel Hour” version of its services, broadcast on the radio once a month. It also runs a small Sunday school program, and raises funds to buy supplies for teachers at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary in Winona, Schuler said.
It’s not the only small church to look for other multi-generational connections outside of the youth who attend services.
The greater church
Cedar Valley Lutheran Church, an Evangelical Lutheran Church of America congregation nestled in an idyllic valley between Witoka and Pickwick in rural Winona County, has a steady Sunday attendance rate of about 35. There are a few younger families but no Sunday school, Pastor Jeff Franko said.
But because of Franko’s prior position as pastor of Central Lutheran Church in downtown Winona, Cedar Valley is connected with the Lutheran Campus Center at Winona State University, preparing meals for their worship services and bringing students out to preach at the small white church with a trout stream running in its backyard.
“You tend to think of these kinds of congregations as being just so inward-focused. ‘We gotta make it, we gotta survive,’” Franko said. “It’s really been exciting for me to see that … they’ve still got an outward vision of the greater church.”
His church also leans progressive, he said, recalling the ELCA’s 2010 vote to welcome LGBTQ+ clergy and later urging individual churches to celebrate same-sex marriages. When he asked the church council members what their decision might be, he was told they’d decided in favor of that “a long time ago.”
Cedar Valley also severed a partnership with a church in Houston County that disagreed with the vote and left the denomination.
Still, Franko has seen things change since he became a pastor in 1977. And it’s not just in rural churches. When he started preaching at Central Lutheran in 2003, the church was worshipping a crowd of more than 500 each Sunday, and when he left in 2012, it was down to 300.
“Most congregations are still trying to figure out that new role and how to deal with it,” he said. “And I don’t know if anybody’s really come up with a good response to that.”
For the Catholic church, it’s hard to overlook the exits caused by the sex abuse scandal and organizational cover-up that has rippled through the nation’s parishes since the early 2000s. A 2010 Pew research study showed that of former Catholics who have left, 27% said it was directly related to the scandal.
A total of 121 claims of sexual abuse have been filed against the Diocese of Winona-Rochester since the story broke, naming 17 priests. The diocese announced last November it would file for bankruptcy to cooperate with legal counsel representing survivors.
Father Chinnappa Pothireddy, who has presided over the Rollingstone congregation for the past two years after moving here from India, said the “mistake of the few” he discussed with his congregation at Holy Trinity was painful to them.
What had at first seemed like a faraway problem had come right home to their diocese, and for some meant a reevaluation of their relationship with the church.
