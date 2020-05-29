Kashubian festival is postponed

Winona’s Kashubian Capital Centennial 2020 Festival has been postponed until 2021.
Most of the events for the celebration of Winona’s Polish heritage will be moved to next year.
“We cannot make the coordination of the international portion of these events with uncertainty of the COVID virus,” coordinators Tim Breza and Michelle Alexander announced. “We thank you for your support and understanding and look forward to having a complete schedule of our events next year. We will post developing timelines and updates on our webpage: KCC2020.org.”
The festival is designed to celebrate Winona as the Kashubian Capital of North America.
