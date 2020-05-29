Kashubian festival is postponed
0 comments

Kashubian festival is postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Winona’s Kashubian Capital Centennial 2020 Festival has been postponed until 2021.

Most of the events for the celebration of Winona’s Polish heritage will be moved to next year.

“We cannot make the coordination of the international portion of these events with uncertainty of the COVID virus,” coordinators Tim Breza and Michelle Alexander announced. “We thank you for your support and understanding and look forward to having a complete schedule of our events next year. We will post developing timelines and updates on our webpage: KCC2020.org.”

The festival is designed to celebrate Winona as the Kashubian Capital of North America.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ALDI to open location in Winona
Local

ALDI to open location in Winona

The grocery store chain ALDI is planning to open a store in Winona this fall, Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News