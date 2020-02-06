The year-long Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration commemorating Winona’s Polish history made its way to Washington-Kosciusko Elementary Tuesday to celebrate the 274th birthday of its namesake, Thaddeus Kosciusko.
Kosciusko was a noted Polish statesman, military engineer and leader who traveled from Poland to the United States and assisted in the country’s victory in the Revolutionary War.
The elementary school was named after him (and George Washington) in honor of Winona’s Polish community and what he represented in the fight against tyranny and oppression.
The presentation was accompanied by student-made illustrations of Kosciusko’s life and officiated by teachers eager to engage with their diverse audience.
A lynchpin of the event was Winona’s Father Paul Breza, who is also the founder of the Winona Polish Cultural Institute and Museum, presenting the Polish flag to the school to be put on display in its gym.
Breza said the school’s presentation was a good way to get kids interested in the community’s Polish history, and that this type of engagement will ensure that Winona’s Polish history will endure.
“If we can start at the grassroots, we can remember our heritage for another 100 years,” Breza said.
Another noted spectator at the event was Winona native and Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, who complimented the school’s efforts in teaching history and creating a feel-good environment that is not bogged down by contemporary politics.
“It’s just fantastic -- what a way to teach them history,” Pelowski said. “They’re (in) a historic building, they have a historic individual from Poland who helped in the American Revolution. … That’s exactly what (the kids) need to hear right now. With the state of politics -- with the way it is -- this is the best remedy for it.”
The Kashubian Capital Centennial Celebration is a year-long commemoration to Winona’s Polish history and community.
The next event is a workshop held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at City Hall from 10 a.m. to noon. The event following that is the celebrated March of the Pomeranians on March 28 from 12 to 3 p.m. at City Hall.
