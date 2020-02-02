{{featured_button_text}}
Forget me notes

Mike and Terri Karsten, with the Winona Monument and their own donation.

 Contributed photo

Mike and Terri Karsten and Winona Monument each donated $250 to the "Forget Me Notes," Winona's dementia-friendly choir.

The money will go toward an electronic keyboard for performances and weekly practices on Mondays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The experience includes choral instruction, socialization and refreshments for both people living with memory loss and their care partners. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact the Winona Friendship Center at 507-454-5212.

