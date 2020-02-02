Mike and Terri Karsten and Winona Monument each donated $250 to the "Forget Me Notes," Winona's dementia-friendly choir.
The money will go toward an electronic keyboard for performances and weekly practices on Mondays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The experience includes choral instruction, socialization and refreshments for both people living with memory loss and their care partners. New members are always welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, contact the Winona Friendship Center at 507-454-5212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.