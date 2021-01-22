Karen Sibenaller: Providing crucial resources in the midst of a pandemic

As senior marketing communications coordinator for Winona Health, Karen Sibenaller had a firsthand account of what it was like when normalcy took a backseat to uncertainty.
When COVID-19 made its way to the United States and through communities across the country, hospitals everywhere were tasked with overcoming an unprejudiced and seemingly insurmountable beast.
To say COVID’s entrance into Winona was sudden would be an understatement, as Winona Health was focused on colon cancer screenings when it reared its head.
“We were doing our normal work, which goes back to our organization’s mission — informing the community about upcoming programs, new services and what we provide to help people improve their health and well-being at Winona Health,” Sibenaller said.
“When COVID hit and we weren’t going to be able to have people come in for programming, our priorities definitely shifted to what our community needs to know and how we can best keep them safe and informed.”
Working closely with director of marketing Annette Calteaux and web and graphic designer Christie Nicklay, Sibenaller helps get information out in various way to the community. A key to succeeding in that regard is being as intentional is she possibly can be, even when information changes at “lightning speeds.”
Sibenaller did stress, though, that her job is less difficult than those who work in clinical areas, who are in charge of managing the testing site and staying on top of infection control.
“There are a lot of staff who had shifting roles and responsibilities,” Sibenaller said. “My role is really just to work with our internal experts and our director of marketing and web and graphic designer to make sure that our information resources are up-to-date on our website, so that could mean working on something and then realizing, ‘Okay, here’s some new information that we want to get out right now.’”
As a result of dealing with a constantly changing work climate, Sibenaller said it was important for her and others in positions similar to hers to stay agile and trying to stay as current as possible on relevant information and accurately relaying it to the community.
Some difficult periods the hospital and Sibenaller went through after the pandemic had situated itself firmly within the community include the outbreak at Sauer Health Care.
“It was seeing our coworkers in clinical areas just tirelessly working on what the plan is, shifting things really quickly to take excellent care of not only our patients and residents but also resident of long-term living residences around the community,” Sibenaller said.
Another noted period for Sibenaller was trying to direct community and media inquiries to the best resources who could supply them with the answers they were seeking.
“(Those resources) really had to be agile and couldn’t just look at one area — they really had to process information quickly and answers questions, and I was just so impressed with the work of our clinical and administrative areas.”
Almost a year on from when the city began implementing preventative measures to combat the pandemic, much has been learned.
For starters, teamwork is important, Sibenaller said. By working with community partners and other organizations in the community, entities like Winona Health could share information and work in tandem to make sure their communication resources are available and accurate for community members and local media.
That last part also taught Sibenaller the value of having strong local media.
“Whether it’s the Daily News, the Winona Post or Winona Radio, we are so fortunate to have really community-focused news organizations because we’re a very community-focused health care organization,” Sibenaller said. “Sharing information is just enhanced by having local news resources that are also really focused on our community. I think that’s a huge value to residents throughout the Winona area.”
Sibenaller also touched on some things that could’ve been improved with the benefit of hindsight.
One element she focused on was improved signage instructing people about screening processes, while acknowledging that that is an issue that changes depending on the situation.
Other than that, Sibenaller said she was proud of all the people who stepped up to offer their services as the pandemic worsened and related their contributions to Winona Health’s mission — improving the health and well-being of the community — and how that served as a guide to everyone at the hospital.
“When your organization is strongly guided and focused on a mission, you look at how that applies to what we’re going through now. That was a really strong guiding principle,” she said. “Our department’s role in improving the health and well-being of our community is different than other roles throughout the organization, but all of us focus on that when we’re doing our work.”
“If you look at it that way, providing that information and education about preventing the spread, you really feel like you’re a part of something bigger when you’re focused on an organization as a whole and a community as a whole.”