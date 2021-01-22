Karen Sibenaller: Providing crucial resources in the midst of a pandemic

Sibenaller did stress, though, that her job is less difficult than those who work in clinical areas, who are in charge of managing the testing site and staying on top of infection control.

“There are a lot of staff who had shifting roles and responsibilities,” Sibenaller said. “My role is really just to work with our internal experts and our director of marketing and web and graphic designer to make sure that our information resources are up-to-date on our website, so that could mean working on something and then realizing, ‘Okay, here’s some new information that we want to get out right now.’”

As a result of dealing with a constantly changing work climate, Sibenaller said it was important for her and others in positions similar to hers to stay agile and trying to stay as current as possible on relevant information and accurately relaying it to the community.

Some difficult periods the hospital and Sibenaller went through after the pandemic had situated itself firmly within the community include the outbreak at Sauer Health Care.

“It was seeing our coworkers in clinical areas just tirelessly working on what the plan is, shifting things really quickly to take excellent care of not only our patients and residents but also resident of long-term living residences around the community,” Sibenaller said.