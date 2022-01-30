Karen Gray: Old building restoration, new ideas bubbling

Giants of the Earth Heritage Center is an educational, nonprofit institution located on Main Street in Spring Grove. We have been in this 1893 building since 2010 and consider it our permanent home. There is still a lot of work to do to ensure the space is safe and ready for the community, and now we are making it accessible to all by meeting ADA specifications throughout the four levels.

The plan creates a quiet, well-appointed office space for Anastasia to digitize photos and family documents, and for Violet to edit filmed family stories and create transcripts of them when she and Stacy are not interacting with visitors.

Families who gather for a reunion can take advantage of a sound-proof filming studio to preserve family stories today that will be available to the young people of the future so they can see and hear preceding generations of the family that they didn’t get to meet.

Come and see a lovely garden with beautiful flowers and butterflies and the calming sounds of a flowing stream. Be surrounded by a bronze sculpture and large murals created by artists Sallie DeReus and Doug Eckheart. Here you can connect to nature and relax.

Now we need to pay for what we have built, and also be able to fund general operations as well as programming that interprets our mission. If you’d like to support Giants and want to learn more, visit giantsoftheearth.org

“We have been so fortunate to receive amazing and impactful gifts during the first phase of the campaign from local foundations, area businesses and community donors,” said Karen Gray, president of the Board of Directors who join me in thanking these donors for their support. We now invite the broader community to help us complete this campaign effort to provide the area with an amazing meeting place, plus exhibits on the second and third floors, and an environment that stimulates educational development for persons of all ages through on-going and expanded programming.”

“When complete, these renovations/restorations will ensure a quality experience for everyone in the area: families, organizations, our staff and the many who volunteer to help with our mission,” said Bill Fried, acting executive director.

“The Giants restoration project is extraordinary in that it enables us to serve the community — of all ages and abilities, in ways previously impossible! We have already experienced the benefits of the updated space with local school children involved with our after-school enrichment program activities and the Sixth Grade Academy, and are excited to see the community access upper floors with our new, ‘uplifting’ elevator! The space is warm in the winter and cool in the summer thanks to the recent upgrades — essential for our bodies and our permanent, rotating, and pop-up collections in the exhibit rooms and archival spaces,” said Rachel Storlie, Community Outreach Coordinator.

“One of the things I am most excited about is the new kitchen, which allows groups to provide delicious home-cooked meals during their events and our annual events such as Norwegian Ridge Language and Culture Camp, and the biennial Gala,” Storlie said. “We can now also create ‘test kitchen’ video recordings of ethnic cuisine from our area and around the world during our 12-month ‘Passport to other Cultures’ initiative and beyond. Everywhere you look in the building, you can see the pride and skill of many local laborers who wanted to do things the ‘right way’ for posterity and architectural/historical preservation. We are beyond blessed that this is truly ‘Spring Grove’s Gathering Place,’ and bid you a warm welcome when you come to visit or host your next event here!”

Right now, we need your help to finish the capital campaign. We are close to realizing the goal of $625,000 — only $48,118 to go. Can you help by donating a tax-deductible gift and mailing it to PO Box 223 in Spring Grove, MN 55974? Thank you.

Karen Gray is president of the Giants board of directors.

