Karate Camp Music Festival makes its debut Sept. 10-12

Winona-based band Karate Chop, Silence is bringing a brand new music festival to the Coulee Region.

Karate Camp Music Festival will be held Sept. 10-12 at Briggs Outdoors Pizza Farm in Cedar Valley, south of Winona.

The live music lineup, which spans Friday night and Saturday, includes the Immaculate Beings, Author, the Shackletons, Sleeping Jesus, Carnage the Executioner, Ramble, Politeboiz, Fossils, Doug Boodle, My Grandma's Cardigan and -- of course -- Karate Chop, Silence.

In addition to music, the festival will offer daytime activities including karate demonstrations, nature walks and yoga.

Food and drink offerings will include Briggs' wood-fired pizza and grass-fed beef burgers, and Island City Brewing Company Beer. Camping will be available Friday and Saturday night.

COVID precautions will be in place. For the latest updates, go to karatechopsilence.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0