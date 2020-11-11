Kanye West captures small support in Winona County

While he didn’t come close to the number of votes raked in by his Republican and Democratic opponents, “Birthday Party”/Independent candidate and rapper Kanye West still left the smallest of blemishes on Winona County.
West launched his campaign earlier this year—after announcing his intentions to run back in 2015—to little fanfare. His primary platform was deeply-rooted in his faith, with his campaign website opening with a letter to “Future” and making multiple references to God and Jesus.
The campaign was bogged down by uncertainty by many of West’s fans, who didn’t know if he was serious about running. When he made a full commitment to run in July, he had missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in four states.
As for other states, West had a habit of filing for his candidacy mere moments before their respective deadlines.
In New Jersey, the Associated Press reported, West had withdrawn his petition to appear on the ballot after his campaign was accused of forging signatures in order to appear. A tip-off for election officials was that many of the signatures appeared to have been written by the same person.
Regardless of his setbacks, West had managed to appear on the ballot in a number of states, namely Minnesota—which isn’t a stranger to third-party candidates after the tumultuous tenure of Gov. Jessie Ventura from 1999 to 2003.
Unlike President Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden, West did not garner votes in every town and township within the county.
Of the votes West did get, all amounted to less than 1% of the respective town or township’s total turnout.
City of Winona
Ward 1 (all precincts combined)
- 5 votes or .72%
Ward 2 (all precincts combined)
- 2 votes or .27%
Ward 3 (all precincts combined)
- 1 vote or .17%
Ward 4 (all precincts combined)
- 3 votes or .37%
Dresbach Township
- 1 vote or .35%
Goodview (all precincts combined)
- 2 votes or .18%
Hart
- 1 vote or .54%
Hillsdale
- 1 vote or .28%
Lewiston
- 2 votes or .25%
Minnesota City
- 1 vote or .94%
New Hartford
- 2 votes or .38%
Rollingstone
- 1 vote or .24%
Rollingstone Township
- 1 vote or .23%
Saint Charles
- 9 votes or .41%
Stockton
- 3 votes or .69%
Warren
- 1 vote or .28%
Whitewater Township
- 1 vote or .85%
Wilson
- 1 vote or .14%
