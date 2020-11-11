Kanye West captures small support in Winona County

While he didn’t come close to the number of votes raked in by his Republican and Democratic opponents, “Birthday Party”/Independent candidate and rapper Kanye West still left the smallest of blemishes on Winona County.

West launched his campaign earlier this year—after announcing his intentions to run back in 2015—to little fanfare. His primary platform was deeply-rooted in his faith, with his campaign website opening with a letter to “Future” and making multiple references to God and Jesus.

The campaign was bogged down by uncertainty by many of West’s fans, who didn’t know if he was serious about running. When he made a full commitment to run in July, he had missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in four states.

As for other states, West had a habit of filing for his candidacy mere moments before their respective deadlines.

In New Jersey, the Associated Press reported, West had withdrawn his petition to appear on the ballot after his campaign was accused of forging signatures in order to appear. A tip-off for election officials was that many of the signatures appeared to have been written by the same person.