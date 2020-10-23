Junior High auditorium sparks prolonged discussion regarding salvageable fixtures

“The HPC went through this process, we have our criteria and we worked through the criteria as best as we could,” Shortridge said.

Regarding the HPC’s recent vote against Level II documentation, Shortridge said this was an attempt to be cooperative with the appellant and move the project along as smoothly as possible.

“I don’t think the intention here is to be broad and arbitrary and have all the power,” Shortridge said. “I think the intention was simply to address and salvage items that could be integrated into the building going forward or could be made available to the public as a way of having a little memory of that building, even if they’re exterior elements.”

After much discussion, the council decided to amend the original motion to add the HPC into the decision-making regarding potential salvageable items from the auditorium.