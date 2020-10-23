Junior High auditorium sparks prolonged discussion regarding salvageable fixtures

The auditorium attached to the former Winona Junior High School is a hot-button issue with the Winona City Council and the broader city, as the structure’s historical standing is a point of contention.
After the auditorium’s pending demolition, Main Square Development, LLC will use the vacant lot to build a parking deck for the public and those who are renting from Main Square’s commercial enterprise just up the street.
On Monday, the council met to discuss an appeal related to a condition in the Certificate of Appropriateness—which is necessary to modify or raze a historic building—that is connected to the eventual demolition of the old auditorium located at the corner of Fifth and Washington streets.
While the auditorium itself is bound for demolition, the appeal referred to Main Square Development, LLC allowing the city, the Winona County Historical Society and the Heritage Preservation Commission to view the interior and exterior of the auditorium for salvage or re-use before demolition commences.
If the city, Winona County Historical Society or the Heritage Preservation Commission were to find something they deemed to be a historical fixture, they would have the authority to remove it at a cost determined by Main Square Development, LLC.
It was argued that this condition has the potential to create an unworkable situation that will result in further delays to the project and impose an “open-ended obligation.”
According to attorney Cindy Telstad, the appeal was issued because the condition was deemed “unreasonable and arbitrary.”
Telstad went on to say the condition would give the HPC an enormous amount of say regarding the structure, which would likely result in delays and undetermined costs.
“The condition provides a 60-day period within which to complete the review process that would cause delay of this project. Timing is important from Main Square’s perspective,” Telstad said.
“Most importantly, the condition as imposed by the HPC gives (them) unrestrained authority in this process without any checks and balances and without any opportunity for Main Square to challenge the HPC’s determination or to have the HPC’s determination reviewed.”
“In essence, what the condition does is give the HPC unrestricted control over the demolition of this building and a completely open checkbook with respect to how much money has to be spent to choose to save the items the HPC decides needs to be saved.”
Peter Shortridge, a commissioner with the HPC, added that a lot of time when into reaching this current proposal. He noted that the city may have created a “classic” demolition by neglect situation as maintenance and care never went into the building after it was closed to the public.
“The HPC went through this process, we have our criteria and we worked through the criteria as best as we could,” Shortridge said.
Regarding the HPC’s recent vote against Level II documentation, Shortridge said this was an attempt to be cooperative with the appellant and move the project along as smoothly as possible.
“I don’t think the intention here is to be broad and arbitrary and have all the power,” Shortridge said. “I think the intention was simply to address and salvage items that could be integrated into the building going forward or could be made available to the public as a way of having a little memory of that building, even if they’re exterior elements.”
After much discussion, the council decided to amend the original motion to add the HPC into the decision-making regarding potential salvageable items from the auditorium.
“One of the reasons I support having some HPC members in this conversation is because the appellant has said that going back and forth in a public hearing process that may happen once or twice would really drag out their process,” Councilmember Eileen Moeller said. “To me, in lieu of having a public hearing, we have some citizen oversight in the form of our HPC members. I have faith in our HPC members and I also think it is really important that community members have a say in this, and that seems like a reasonable compromise.”
With the council’s amendment, they unanimously approved for Main Square to work with the city and the historical society—and now the HPC—to determine if any historical fixtures are present in the auditorium and work to salvage them for no more than $15,000.
Included in the motion was an agreement that Main Square Development will contribute an amount not exceeding $15,000 to enable the Winona County Historical Society to produce a Winona County School Architecture and Education and History exhibit.
Finally, demolition of the auditorium will be conducted to ensure that it will have a limited impact on the remaining contributing buildings on the Winona Senior High School, Winona Junior High School and Winona Public Library.
