You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
June Winona Municipal Band concerts canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
0 comments
alert top story

June Winona Municipal Band concerts canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Winona Municipal Band

The Winona Municipal Band in August 2015.

The June Winona Municipal Band concert dates have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.

As for future concert dates this season, more information is expected to be released closer to July 1.

Future decisions about other concerts this summer are yet to be determined.

"It is a tough decision to cancel, and even more for a group that prides itself on 105 consecutive years of offering live concert performances. Please know that we hold out hope to make this the 106th year," Levi Lundak, Winona Municipal Band director, said in an email about the decision.

For more information, visit winonamunicipalband.org.

Winona Municipal Band

Hundreds of people listen to the last concert of the Winona Municipal Band's Centennial Season on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015, at Lake Park in Winona.
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ALDI to open location in Winona
Local

ALDI to open location in Winona

The grocery store chain ALDI is planning to open a store in Winona this fall, Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News