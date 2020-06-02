June Winona Municipal Band concerts canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The June Winona Municipal Band concert dates have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, organizers announced Tuesday.
As for future concert dates this season, more information is expected to be released closer to July 1.
Future decisions about other concerts this summer are yet to be determined.
"It is a tough decision to cancel, and even more for a group that prides itself on 105 consecutive years of offering live concert performances. Please know that we hold out hope to make this the 106th year," Levi Lundak, Winona Municipal Band director, said in an email about the decision.
For more information, visit winonamunicipalband.org.
