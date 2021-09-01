Jolene Danca named Winona Area Learning Center principal

Cassellius, who previously split her time between the WALC and Goodview, will now be at Goodview full time. She will also serve as coordinator of the district’s Multi-Tiered System of Supports, a framework that organizes the district’s resources to address each individual student’s academic, behavioral and social-emotional needs within intervention tiers that vary in intensity. The MTSS work is done in partnership with the University of Minnesota Center for Applied Research and Educational Improvement.

“I will definitely miss the students and staff at the ALC,” Cassellius said. “Amazing things happen there every day, and I am thankful for the three years I was able to be a part of that team. Being full-time at Goodview will allow me to be present for students, families and staff daily. My role as the coordinator for MTSS throughout the district excites me. This is important work that will benefit all the students within WAPS.”