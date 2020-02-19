{{featured_button_text}}
John Paulson Big Band

John Paulson Big Band at The Winona History Center in January of 2017.

 Joni Nalli photo

John Paulson's Big Band will return to Winona at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 for a  performance in the newly renovated St. Cecilia Theater, 1115 W. Broadway.

The concert will feature the premiere of a new jazz ensemble chart by saxophonist and director John Paulson, as well as compositions and arrangements of Paulson in a mix of contemporary blues, Latin, ballads, funk and swing.

Contributions are welcome, but the performance is free.

To learn more about the band, visit paulsonjazz.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.