John Paulson's Big Band will return to Winona at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 for a performance in the newly renovated St. Cecilia Theater, 1115 W. Broadway.
The concert will feature the premiere of a new jazz ensemble chart by saxophonist and director John Paulson, as well as compositions and arrangements of Paulson in a mix of contemporary blues, Latin, ballads, funk and swing.
Contributions are welcome, but the performance is free.
To learn more about the band, visit paulsonjazz.com.
