A District 4 special election was held Tuesday for the Winona Area Public Schools school board.

Current board member Jim Schul did not have a challenger for this position.

Schul was appointed to the board in March after the seat was vacated when Jeanne Nelson resigned.

Schul will continue to serve on the board until the end of Nelson’s original term in November 2020, when an election will be held.

Before being appointed earlier this year, Schul unsuccessfully ran for two at-large positions on the board.

