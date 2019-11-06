A District 4 special election was held Tuesday for the Winona Area Public Schools school board.
Current board member Jim Schul did not have a challenger for this position.
Schul was appointed to the board in March after the seat was vacated when Jeanne Nelson resigned.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Schul will continue to serve on the board until the end of Nelson’s original term in November 2020, when an election will be held.
Before being appointed earlier this year, Schul unsuccessfully ran for two at-large positions on the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.