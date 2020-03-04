Jerome Christenson: Springtime is reason to celebrate

No, I’m not into suffering for suffering’s sake, not do I claim to be enraptured by the glorious cavalcade of the changing seasons. Nah, I’m just too lazy to move.

By my estimate, the pleasure of walking out in shirtsleeves and a windbreaker as opposed to pulling on a parka and mukluks wouldn’t offset the seasonal nuisance of packing, unpacking, settling, unsettling, repacking and unpacking all over again. Not only that there’d be mail to be hassled with, a new bed to get used to and week after week without a Bloedow’s doughnut.

Besides, as far as winter goes, I figure I’ve got it good right here.

Now I do realize I speak from a highly privileged position. Age and the benefits of creeping socialism have allowed me to forgo the daily commute. My daily routine is my own and unlike the postal service, I’m quite willing to allow snow or sleet or gloom of night to stay this fellow from his appointed rounds.

In other words, if there’s more winter outside than I care to deal with, I don’t go outside. With a well-stocked larder, a wall full of books, Netflix, Google and a well-tuned furnace, that’s a lot closer to heaven than hardship.

And a heck of a lot easier than driving 1,600 miles to Tucson.