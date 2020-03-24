Jerome Christenson: Keeping the dogs from barking

And let’s hope that down the road a few weeks we all can be grumbling to one another about how the government screwed that up … all that fuss, then nothing happened. Where were all the sick people?

Let’s hope we hear that, ’cuz when we hear that kind of griping, it means we’re doing something right. With more than 600 COVID-19 deaths a day, it’s not something you’re likely to hear anywhere in Italy.

Still, it’s not an easy thing to wrap the mind around.

By and large, when we do something differently, we expect to see something change … and if things stay the same, we take it as evidence that whatever it was we’d done wasn’t worth doing.

So if the corner bar is closed, the kids are home from school, we’re on temporary layoff and folks aren’t dropping dead in the street, it’s awful easy to think all we’d been doing hadn’t made a bit of difference … because at the end of it, life was about the same.

Sherlock Holmes would disagree. Asked what was the key to solving a particular case, Holmes pointed to “the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.” Incredulous, his questioner protested that “The dog did nothing in the night-time.” “That was the curious incident,” Holmes replied.