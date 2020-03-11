Jerome Christenson: It's time to pop the bubble wrap on American children

No more flashlights under the chin, please.

There are children in the audience who might be scared.

It was with considerable distress and disappointment last weekend that I came across another chapter in the contemporary bubble-wrapping of the American childhood.

A puff piece in the Saturday Star Tribune cited a nationwide survey of “camp professionals” that in nearly a third of American summer camps sitting around the campfire telling spooky ghost stories is now a prohibited activity.

I imagine water fights, wedgies, snipe hunts and tent-stake raids are also on the list of prohibited activities. Never underestimate the ability of well-meaning adults to take the fun out of being a kid.

Yeah, these folks who’ve made child’s play their profession tell us there’s good and righteous reason behind the ever-lengthening list of things youngsters ought not be up to.

Fireside ghost stories might scare the sensitive among the little darlings, give them bad dreams, keep them up at night, and we all know children need their sleep… Huh? Not at camp they don’t.