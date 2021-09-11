Jerome Christenson: Have the terrorists won?

The oldest was in elementary school; the youngest, mere babies, when the killing started…

And with 13 more dead this misbegotten war comes to an end.

I was on Sarnia Street somewhere between the four-way stop at Main and the signal light at Franklin when the bulletin came across MPR that an airplane had flown into the World Trade Center. I recall being momentarily puzzled and bemused by a flash memory of a fog-bound B-25 bomber crashing into the Empire State Building back in 1945 and thinking that would make an interesting sidebar to what would doubtless be the wire news of how a rookie pilot in an errant Cessna or Beechcraft failed to get out of the way of a really large building on a bright September morning.

A few blocks later, I pulled into the Daily News parking lot, made my way to the newsroom and with a glance at the TV the complexion of the day changed dramatically … as would the complexion of every day that was to follow.

“War on terror,” that’s what they – the anonymous “they” who invariably take it upon themselves to name and define such things – saw fit to call it. But terror is an emotion; a deep, resonant, contagious, life changing fear. How do they make war on the burning knot deep in your gut? What weapons target a tightening throat? The cold sweat? A trembling hand?