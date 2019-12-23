Wendy and Chase Hoffman, owners of Jefferson Pub and Grill, invite all to join in for a free meal at noon on Dec. 24, at 58 Center St., Winona.
Turkey and trimmings will be served. Volunteer donations of bread and desserts will be accepted until 11 a.m. Dec. 24.
To volunteer to serve the meal, cosponsored by the Hoffmans and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, call Helen Newel at 507-459-2230.
