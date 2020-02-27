Jefferson Pub & Grill to remain open while short-term rental apartments are installed

Jefferson Pub & Grill will remain open while the restaurant undergoes renovations to install Airbnb-like apartments.

Jefferson co-owner Chase Hoffman said the rentals they intend to install will not affect business and that construction is expected to begin within two months.

Hoffman said construction will likely be completed by the end of the year.

It is still early, but Hoffman said nightly rates will likely range from $75 to $125, depending on the time of the year.

The apartments will leverage the existing Jefferson site as opposed to building a whole new complex by utilizing part of the current lower and upper dining room spaces.

Hoffman said the restaurant stands to benefit from the renovation and that downtown Winona’s lack of hotels is a good market opportunity for the restaurant.

“The restaurant will benefit from the lower overhead with a smaller footprint,” Hoffman said. “The real driver behind this is there’s market opportunity for these kinds of rentals downtown.”

Hoffman said a ballpark estimate price for the project has been discussed, but that he is awaiting the final numbers.

