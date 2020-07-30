You are the owner of this article.
Jazz society cancels monthly performances
The Upper Mississippi Jazz Society has canceled its planned monthly performances on the first Saturdays of the month at Whalens at Westfield.

The group hopes to resume regular performances in the near future.

