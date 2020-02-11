The monthly Jazz Jam will be held from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Island City Brewing Company, 65 E. Front St., Winona.
This month, the H3O Jazz Trio will sponsor a free-will donation collection to support Winona students traveling to Misato, Japan, later this spring as part of Winona's Sister City program.
H3O began hosting an annual fundraiser for Misato students in 2013, when bassist Max Heukeshoven traveled to Misato that year as a student. In 2016, Eric Heukeshoven and local jazz icon Dr. John Paulson led a group of student jazz musicians to Misato to perform for the 20th anniversary of Winona and Misato’s connection.
Now in its third year, the Island City Jazz Jam continues to welcome talented performers of all ages from Iowa, Wisconsin and various Minnesota cities, Arizona, and even international locales.
Whether you play an instrument or sing, the Jazz Jam is a chance for everyone to sit in with a professional rhythm section. All are welcome and encouraged to perform some of their favorite jazz standards in this family-friendly open mic setting.
Interested jammers can choose from a wide selection of jazz tunes. Players can pick music from Hal Leonard "Real Books," bring their own, or ask the trio to play their favorites.
An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The event is free and open to everyone to play, or simply enjoy an afternoon of jazz.
Contact Emily Johnson: events@islandcitybrew.com for more information.
