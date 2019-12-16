Since 2009, Jade Community Acupuncture on Third and Lafayette streets has served as an alternative in the treatment of a variety of ailments for Winona citizens.
Recently, the clinic was named Best Acupuncture Clinic in Southern Minnesota by Southern Minnesota Scene, an arts, entertainment and lifestyle magazine based out of Northfield, Minn.
“(Acupuncture) is the inserting of fine sterile needles into certain points in your body that activate other regions,” said Jade Fang, founder and owner of Jade Community Acupuncture.
Despite being recognized for her 10-plus years of service, Fang still regularly deals with skeptics walking into her clinic.
“People who have never had acupuncture before ask me, ‘Can it give me AIDS? Can I get hepatitis from this?’” Fang said. “And I’m like, ‘No.’”
Over time, skeptics tend to become believers based on the recommendation of their health-care providers.
“Physical therapists will refer their patients,” Fang said. “I think since the opiate crisis, acupuncture has become a thing where opiates don’t get prescribed as much and people are less likely to fight addiction.”
One could be forgiven for assuming the practice hurts, when it is actually a hardly noticeable prod that is expertly placed in the skin.
“Most of the time you don’t even notice that it goes in,” said Paul Soukup, a regular at Jade Acupuncture. “So 99 percent of time, it’s just about getting around nerves.”
Fang then asks Soukup where he would like to be treated, to which he responds for work to be done on his ribs and sinuses.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Instead of prodding Soukup in the regions he requested work, Fang sticks a few needles in Soukup’s scalp and a few more next to his left knee.
“There’s different styles of acupuncture,” Fang said. “If your right hip hurts, I'll put a needle in your left hand. And if your left hand hurts, I'll put one in your right foot, which really confuses people … It’s wiring through the brain so it crosses side.”
As Fang prods him, Soukup continues to speak unperturbed by the six-plus needles sticking out of his body.
“I started doing acupuncture five years ago,” Soukup said. “I was skeptical about it at first, because it’s not your regular thing. But what I ended up finding out was … certain things (Fang) works on will get better over time, but that depends on the person entirely.”
A bonus for those who are curious about acupuncture is any ailment does not require a diagnosis or proof of its existence.
“I don’t need a diagnosis to work on something,” Fang said. “Sometimes there’s people who come in and their doctors are having trouble working on (their ailment) because they haven’t had a formal diagnosis, and I can still work on the symptoms and work on the issue.”
The clinic also has a sliding scale payment system, where patrons pay what they can for their treatment.
“I believe in affordable, accessible health care,” Fang said. “It’s not income-dictated. We don’t research how much you make.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.