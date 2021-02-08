Jackie Henderson joins WAPS team to help fight battle against COVID-19

She realized after starting college, though, that she wanted to help communities in a more broader setting and instead moved into learning about public health.

“Public health in general is important, because everybody deserves the opportunity to reach optimal health and improve their quality of life,” she said.

Henderson said the position is “a way to help people on a broader setting and it’s not just helping the students and staff in the school it’s also helping our community with COVID-19 response efforts.”

She said that opportunity to help a vast amount of people made her want to take on the position.

Henderson says she enjoys the positive impact that she’s been able to make on the community so far, including being able to help get the students back in the buildings.

She personally knows what it means to have school-life disrupted by the pandemic as a student, because she was still in college last year when classes were moved online. She knows how stressful the situation can be for students.

“I think that it’s a lot more beneficial to have our students in an in-person model,” Henderson said.