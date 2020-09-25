Ivanka Trump visits Winona to rally support for President Trump

Presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump visited Winona Friday morning to rally support for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
Despite protests flanking the exterior to DCM Tech, where the event was held, Trump was able to dig into what she believes makes her father a great president and why people should vote for him in November.
Among the many topics she touched on, Trump paid particular attention to the president’s empowerment of women, response to the COVID-19 pandemic and crackdown on human trafficking, a subject that Trump cares about deeply.
Mercedes Schlapp with the president’s re-election campaign was taken with the president’s role in the advancement of female empowerment, telling Trump how that’s one of the things she loves about the president, referring to how roles like legislative and domestic policy directors at the White House are headed by women.
Trump agreed, but added her belief that he empowers everyone.
“There are incredible examples of women in the administration who he’s empowered, and it’s ... the only way he’s ever been,” Trump said. “He was doing this in New York City as a real-estate developer long before it was common to have any form of gender diversity.”
“It is a continuation of a practice that he doesn’t put that much thought into, because it’s just always what he’s done,” Trump added. “I’m a fortunate beneficiary. My whole life, I was raised in a household where he viewed my ability to contribute on par with my brothers.”
Naturally, the conversation shifted toward the COVID-19 pandemic and the president’s handling of the situation.
Unsurprisingly, Trump praised her father’s ability to tackle the pandemic head on in a statement that is likely to receive some criticism.
“The whole world was learning in real-time how to deal with this pandemic, and thankfully he took very early aggressive actions that were truthfully derided by many of our allies,” Trump said. “When we closed travel from Europe to the United States... that had never happened in the history of this country — and Europeans did not like it. We were condemned quickly and swiftly for that action.”
Trump said these actions by the president were necessary to keep the virus out of the country.
“These are major consequential moves,” Trump said. “The numbers, in terms of what would have happened if he hadn’t been visionary in taking those actions — which were highly unpopular — the devastation would’ve been far, far greater.”
Schlapp then changed the subject to human trafficking and how both Ivanka and President Trump have had a hand in cracking down on it.
Trump acknowledged that human trafficking is an issue that is far more common than most people realize.
She said that once a person becomes aware of how prevalent it is, it’s hard for someone like her to not speak out against it.
“Five years ago, you didn’t know it existed,” Trump said emphatically. “You thought this was something that happened across the world and that it was absolutely terrible but relatively infrequent — it’s happening in our own neighborhoods and we’re seeing it over and over.”
Trump said she and the president have taken actions to identify where human trafficking is an issue and how to put an end to it.
She said that many victims to human trafficking are flown by plane, and that the administration has been working with airlines to identify suspicious behavior that could be linked to human trafficking.
“This president, not only has he taken actions bipartisanly and legislatively, he has signed into law nine pieces of legislation combating human trafficking across the United State of America since he took office, which is amazing,” Trump said. “Nobody has ever done anything to that scale.”
On why people should vote for her father, Trump again reflected on what he has accomplished since he took office.
“The president has been the champion of the voiceless, the champion of hardworking men and women, the champion of American patriots,” Trump said. “We now need to be his champions. We now need to fight for him and we need to secure him four more years so he can keep fighting for us. He will do that and he will deliver big. As he likes to say, ‘The best is yet to come.’”
