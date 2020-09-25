Ivanka Trump visits Winona to rally support for President Trump

“Five years ago, you didn’t know it existed,” Trump said emphatically. “You thought this was something that happened across the world and that it was absolutely terrible but relatively infrequent — it’s happening in our own neighborhoods and we’re seeing it over and over.”

Trump said she and the president have taken actions to identify where human trafficking is an issue and how to put an end to it.

She said that many victims to human trafficking are flown by plane, and that the administration has been working with airlines to identify suspicious behavior that could be linked to human trafficking.

“This president, not only has he taken actions bipartisanly and legislatively, he has signed into law nine pieces of legislation combating human trafficking across the United State of America since he took office, which is amazing,” Trump said. “Nobody has ever done anything to that scale.”

On why people should vote for her father, Trump again reflected on what he has accomplished since he took office.

“The president has been the champion of the voiceless, the champion of hardworking men and women, the champion of American patriots,” Trump said. “We now need to be his champions. We now need to fight for him and we need to secure him four more years so he can keep fighting for us. He will do that and he will deliver big. As he likes to say, ‘The best is yet to come.’”

