The city could begin installing stop signs along Fourth Street by mid-July if the Winona City Council approves an amended ordinance on the docket for Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance would convert Fourth Street to a through street and establish a four-way stop at the intersection with Zumbro Street.
Between Mankato Avenue and Franklin Street, the city would erect 14 stop signs — two each at St. Charles, Vine, Chestnut, Liberty, Kansas, High Forest and Zumbro streets.
According to city engineer Brian DeFrang, there have been a number of accidents at the High Forest and Fourth Street intersections during the past few years.
The most recent accident occurred the morning of June 1, when the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban collided with another vehicle at the intersection. The collision sent the SUV careening into Thom Linville’s home and damaged his vehicle, which was parked nearby.
“Waking up to a Suburban on your steps is kind of an eye-opening experience,” Linville said, adding that this was the second accident at that intersection in the last six months and that he’d witnessed countless close calls.
He called on city officials to install stop signs to control not only the High Forest intersection but all the uncontrolled intersections along Fourth Street between Mankato Avenue and Franklin Street.
The city council took the first step toward addressing Linville’s concerns after DeFrang brought forward a proposal on June 16.
“The High Forest Street intersection was really close to meeting the criteria for being a controlled intersection,” he said.
The criteria for a stop sign controlled intersection is three accidents in a year or five in the last three years.
DeFrang said while the High Forest and Fourth Street intersection fell just short of meeting the criteria, but with two accidents within the last year and six accidents in the last five years, there was sufficient evidence to support establishing the controlled intersection.
The council unanimously voted to introduce an amendment to the city’s ordinance on through highways.
DeFrang said if the council approves the amended ordinance, city street crews could have the stop signs in place before the end of July.
“I think it would be a good thing for Winona,” Linville said. “It’s going to make us safer and make us more consistent.”
