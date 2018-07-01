Standing in front of an aromatic table full of fresh coffee, Joe Libera filled up a cup and handed it to a Winona Farmers Market attendee down at Levee Park.
“Winona pulled something off here, huh?” Libera asked with a laugh.
The woman replied with a nod, “Yeah, it’s amazing!”
After a little more than a year of bouncing around town from the East End Recreation Center to Midtown Foods Parking lot while Levee Park was under construction, the Winona Farmers Market is finally back in its rightful place at Second and Main streets. Since 2012, when mayor Mark Peterson was elected, a committee of Winona residents has been steadily working on a plan to revitalize the park, which was underutilized and in need of attention.
Last weekend the park was officially reopened with new features such as wider spaces, significantly better accessibility, bigger garden areas and a ridiculously popular splash pad for kids — and adults.
Saturday morning while walking around the crowd, it seemed like almost everyone was impressed with the revitalized spot near the river.
“I really love the look of it,” Alison Bettin said, holding a loaf of sourdough bread that she was ecstatic to later open. “It feels like it flows to the river, which is an important part of our city.”
But, more important, it gives the feeling of being a community space, she said.
“It feels like a gathering place for Winona,” Bettin said, “like the heart of the city.”
About 100 feet from Bettin, kids splashed and screamed as they ran through jets of water shooting out from the ground on top of the levee. Among the laughter and parents chatting, the only complaint that could be heard is the wish for a little more shade from the sweltering sun.
On the opposite end of the market — which was filled with about 20 vendors Saturday — Sally Reimer from the Renaissance Breads and Pastries market stand said she absolutely loves the space.
“It feels so good to be back here,” she said.
Her favorite feature is the increased amount of shrubs, trees, flowers, and plants that surround the space in various flower beds.
Reimer summed up in her feelings in just a few words.
“It feels right,” she said. “It feels like home.”
