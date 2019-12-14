The H3O Jazz Trio will join the Jazz at Saint Mary’s to perform the “Jazz Final” from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Island City Brewing Co., 65 E. Front St., Winona.
The two jazz combos and entire big band will begin the performance with a recap of their favorite selections from the fall semester, and the rest of the afternoon will welcome all to jam with the H3O Jazz Trio.
The Island City Jazz Jam, hosting the performance, is in its second year of welcoming performers ages 8 to 91 from Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona. Attendees are invited to sit with a professional rhythm section, and are encouraged to perform some of their favorite jazz standards in the family-friendly, open-mic setting.
