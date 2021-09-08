Island City Jazz Jam donates to Ready Set School in September

In April, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company teamed up to raise funds for area non-profits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams.

The continuing generosity of Jazz Jam patrons resulted in $825 being donated to the Grace Place in August, bringing total contributions to area non-profits to over $3,400!

The September Jazz Jam fundraiser recipient will be the Ready Set School. The local non-profit works to ensure that all eligible K-12 students who attend school in Winona County have the basic and necessary supplies and clothing for school. This organization was selected from a nomination made via H3O’s website: http://h3ojazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html

On Sunday September 19, the Jazz Jam will continue to welcome performers while raising money for area non-profits. H3O will contribute all donations (aka tips) received during the afternoon. Island City and H3O will match the total amount collected — tripling everyone’s contributions!

It will be held on Island City’s patio from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Performers will have the option to perform with or without masks and equipment will be sanitized.

An up-to-date schedule is available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.