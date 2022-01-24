Island City Jazz Jam benefits Winona Arts Center

The Winona Arts Center was the recipient of $675 raised at the January Island City Jazz Jam.

Eric Heukeshoven, with the H3O Jazz Trio, presented the check before the John Paulson Jazz concert held at the Arts Center on January 22.

The Winona Arts Center will use the funds to support arts programming in the area, including exhibits, concerts, films and classes. Information on WAC programming can be found at winonaarts.org.

H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company have partnered to raise funds for area nonprofits by matching donations at the monthly Jazz Jams held at the brewery. Since April 2021 the Jazz Jams have donated $8,000 to local nonprofits.

The next Jazz Jam will be on Sun. Feb. 20 from 2:30 - 5:30 pm in the Island City taproom.

