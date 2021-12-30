Island City/H3O Jazz Jam fundraiser sets record, seeks nominations for 2022

In April, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company teamed up to support area nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. Through the generosity of patrons at the December Jazz Jam, the Winona Immigration Network received a record setting $1,315 to support the group’s work sponsoring refugees.

The 2021 Jazz Jams have donated over $7,300 to the following organizations: Winona Volunteer Services, Project Fine, Winona Area Humane Society, Great River Shakespeare Festival, Grace Place, Ready Set School, Winona Symphony, Winona Main Street Project and the Winona Immigration Network.

H3O is actively seeking nominations of local area nonprofits for their 2022 Jazz Jam season. Nominations can be made via a simple form on H3O’s website: http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html

Island City Jazz Jams happen on the third Sunday of the month from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. outside on the patio or inside the taproom depending on weather conditions unless otherwise scheduled.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam! The next Jazz Jam will be Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

An up-to-date schedule is available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all — young and not so young.

Please email events@islandcitybrew.com or info@h3ojazz.com for more information.

